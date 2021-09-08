Pillow Talk: Between the Sheets of Found Hotel, Santa Monica

Explore coffee bars, brunch spots and yoga studios from this affordable fresh-to-the-scene stay in Santa Monica, California – bookable on Culture Trip. Sun, sea, swaying palms – coastal Santa Monica, just to the west of Downtown Los Angeles, has everything you’re looking for in a Californian city break. Sure, with its good looks and glut of celebrity residents, it’s not exactly what you’d call cheap. But that’s where Found Hotel Santa Monica comes in. Set on Santa Monica Boulevard in a quiet neighborhood between Sawtelle and Mid-City, it’s within striking distance of the sights and at a price point that’s easy on the wallet. That’s more cash saved for frothy artisan coffees and yoga classes.