Georgia State

Georgia adds 22,000-plus virus cases

By Bryce Ethridge bryce.ethridge@gaflnews.com
The Valdosta Daily Times
The Valdosta Daily Times
 6 days ago

VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of more than 22,000 virus cases during the long Labor Day weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The state has reported 1,134,891 cases, an increase of 20,050 cases since Friday, according to the GDPH.

The GDPH has recorded 20,258 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,084 probable deaths. The state has reported 324,767 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

More than 74,700 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,197 admissions into intensive care units reported.

Georgia's vaccinated population on Sept. 7 — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 9.87 million, according to the GDPH.

About 5.39 million have had at least one shot and 4.6 million are fully vaccinated.

Comments / 0

