Oktoberfest, the annual German tradition, will serve plenty of beer on Sept. 24 and 25. Photo: Des Moines Oktoberfest. lederhosen. Must be Oktoberfest! The annual event will be back Sept. 24 and 25, from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., outside Hessen Haus on Fourth Street south of of Court Avenue. The festival will kick off with the Tapping of the Golden Keg ceremony—and free beer until it lasts—at 3 p.m. on Sept. 24.