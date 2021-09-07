SCSU Hockey & St. Thomas to Face Off at Xcel Energy Center in October
ST. PAUL -- Two Minnesota collegiate hockey teams will face off for the first time in decades at a major venue this fall. St. Cloud State University will play their first road game of the 2021-2022 season on October 3rd, against the University of St. Thomas at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The matchup marks the first for these two teams since 1980, prior to St. Cloud State’s move to Division I.minnesotasnewcountry.com
