SCSU Hockey & St. Thomas to Face Off at Xcel Energy Center in October

Noon Saturday, at Sherman Field in Houghton, Mich. St. Thomas preview: Look for the Tommies to rely on senior quarterback Tommy Dolan on offense. The St. Thomas Academy grad threw for 1,924 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the 2019 season. Wide receiver Isaiah Hall could break out on offense. The senior transfer from Winona State was a Division II All-America honorable mention at defensive back and has been converted to wideout. Two freshman starters to watch are right guard Shea Albrecht — 6-4, 318 pounds from Orono — and defensive lineman Jordan Titus — 6-1, 303 pounds from Hutchinson. Fifth-year senior Joe Hird is in his second season at cornerback after switching from offense in 2019, when he recorded 25 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

3 DAYS AGO