Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra kicks off fall camp for upcoming season

In many ways, Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra's Fall Camp resembles any other camp for kids. There are campers in T-shirts and shorts, games and high jinks, pasta suppers and s'mores, and even a singalong with a banjo. What sets this annual three-day camp apart from other camps is a serious focus on rich and rewarding music and a willingness on the part of the campers to make meaningful connections with one another to improve orchestral performance.