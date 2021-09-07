CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra kicks off fall camp for upcoming season

By Submitted by Lynn Martin
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn many ways, Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra's Fall Camp resembles any other camp for kids. There are campers in T-shirts and shorts, games and high jinks, pasta suppers and s'mores, and even a singalong with a banjo. What sets this annual three-day camp apart from other camps is a serious focus on rich and rewarding music and a willingness on the part of the campers to make meaningful connections with one another to improve orchestral performance.

