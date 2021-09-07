CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia football shoots up in latest AP Poll Top 25 rankings after beating Clemson

By Connor Riley,
dawgnation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Bulldogs are moving on up thanks to an opening week win over the Clemson Tigers. The big win moved Georgia from No. 5 in the AP Poll up to No. 2. While it wasn’t a banner day for the Georgia offense, the Bulldogs held Clemson to just three points, the lowest of the Dabo Swinney era. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was also sacked seven times. After the loss, Clemson fell to No. 6 in the poll.

www.dawgnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy