A vintage car is stolen in Weld County. Sheriff’s deputies say someone stole a 1967 Plymouth Valiant from a home on the 10400 block of County Road 6 in the Brighton neighborhood. Deputies say neighbors called 911 after they noticed a flatbed truck with its lights on inside a detached garage. Neighbors say they knew the homeowners were out-of-town, so they went over to see for themselves. They say they saw two men trying to steal two Corvettes. Upon being spotted, the suspects fled from the scene; neighbors tried to follow but couldn’t keep up. Deputies say the suspects also stole 500 rounds of ammo and other expensive items.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO