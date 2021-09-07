CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eight Strom Thurmond High School student cadets honored at NFL game

By Samantha Winn swinn@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CsE3D_0bpFicfQ00

Eight Strom Thurmond High School student-cadets were recognized during a Carolina Panthers game on Aug. 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The students, as members of Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, presented the national flag during the preseason NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during pregame.

“The cadets performed perfectly and represented the program, their school, and our district with pride,” Lieutenant Charles Bayorek, who serves as the program’s Senior Naval Science Instructor said. “Before the cadets knew it, we were on the football field practicing for the opening ceremonies.”

“After the colors presentation, the Panthers generously rewarded the cadets with dinner and seats at the game,” Bayorek continued. “It was a life-changing moment as several students had never even seen a skyscraper before.”

NJROTC was established at Strom Thurmond High School in 1972. Students learn and receive honors in drill, marksmanship and orienteering. The current unit has 115 cadets and includes a drone team.

The program leaders have worked to leverage partnerships allowing for new opportunities for students such as participating in the Panthers game, according to Edgefield County School District.

The national program was created in 1964 with a mission to “help today’s youth meet life’s challenges.” The Navy provides uniforms, textbooks, training aids, travel allowance and a portion of instructors’ salaries.

Cadets spend their time learning about different aspects of the Navy and participate in community service initiatives, drill competitions, field meets and more.

Interest in the program grew 40 percent from the 2020-2021 school year, according to Edgefield County School District. The program is led by Lieutenant Bayorek, who is in his second year as Senior Naval Science Instructor and Master Chief Gentry Lloyd in his first year as Naval Science Instructor.

“NJROTC allows cadets to increase their employability and become better citizens,” Bayorek said. “The program is all about a sense of accomplishment, direction, responsibility and teamwork. We emphasize preparing for a future after high school. No matter which direction cadets choose after high school graduation, the values taught in the NJROTC program can help guide them toward better choices throughout their careers and in life overall.”

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY native Maia Chaka makes history as NFL’s first Black female referee

Upstate New York native Maia Chaka has made history as the NFL’s first Black female referee. Chaka, born and raised in Rochester, N.Y., made her National Football League officiating debut as a line judge during Sunday’s game between the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s the third on-field female official in the NFL after Sarah Thomas, who became a full-time NFL official in 2015, and Shannon Eastin, who was the first woman to officiate an NFL game.
NFL
kurv.com

High School Football Game Canceled

An upcoming high school football game in Los Fresnos is now canceled. Yesterday, district officials said the varsity match up between the Los Fresnos Falcons and the Gregory Portland Wildcats set for Friday is now canceled. The Herald reports that head coach and athletic director David Cantu says he canceled the game after he found out on Sunday a Falcon player tested positive for COVID-19.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Brenham High School MCJROTC designated as Naval Honor School

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham High School Marine Corps JROTC has been designated as a Naval Honor School, making the program one of the best in the country. This status means they will have the opportunity to send nominations to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and the Military Academy at West Point.
BRENHAM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
KTBS

Spirit of the Game: Woodlawn High School

SHREVEPORT, La. - The 25th edition of Friday Football Fever is underway and we're looking forward to some great action this season. Also this year, we're continuing the tradition of Spirit of the Game. Patrick Dennis was live this morning at Woodlawn High School. Spirit of the Game is sponsored...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Marietta Times

Belpre High School September Students of the Month

Halee Williams is the daughter of Chad and Lori Williams. She is a multi-sport athlete for B.H.S., playing volleyball, basketball and softball. She is a member of B.H.S. Student Council, National Honor Society, a committee leader, and is employed at the Frostee Shoppe. Future plans for Halee include going to...
BELPRE, OH
abcnews4.com

W.J. Keenan High School honors the life of Donadrian Robinson at football game

W.J. Keenan High School honored the life of beloved student-athlete, Donadrian Robinson on Friday night. Robinson unexpectedly died during the last weekend of August. His family was honored by receiving a jersey with is number, "72" with signatures from Robinson's teammates. The school also held a 72 second moment of...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Strom Thurmond
gulfcoastnewstoday.com

Fourth Robertsdale High ROTC cadet receives high honor

ROBERTSDALE, Alabama — For the fourth year in a row, a Robertsdale High School Naval Junior ROTC cadet has received the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement, the highest honor a Navy Junior ROTC cadet can earn. Cadet Ashlynn Simmons was surprised during pre-game ceremonies Friday night, Aug. 27...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
fortwaynesnbc.com

Student stabbed at North Central High School in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A North Central High School student was stabbed at the school Wednesday morning. Ellen Rogers, community relations coordinator with the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township, confirmed the incident. According to Rogers, two students got into a fight, and one of them stabbed the other with a knife....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Maia Chaka, First Black Woman To Ref NFL Game, Is A Proud HBCU Grad

Maia Chaka, 38, officiated her first NFL game over the weekend, becoming the first black woman to ref an NFL game. She was the line judge during the game between the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets, which aired on CBS Sunday afternoon. The announcement of her hire was made back on March 5, 2021. She is only the third women referee in the NFL.
NFL
vt.edu

Cadets chosen to highlight the colors at the Middle Tennessee game

First-year cadets Ian Haukdal, Claire Myllykoski, and Weiqian Tang will receive the flags at Saturday’s football game against Middle Tennessee, which is also the Military Appreciation Game in honor of Corps Reunion. The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadets#American Football#Panthers#Navy#Senior Naval Science#Njrotc
The Post and Courier

Strom Thurmond holds Hall of Fame ceremony for former quarterback, late lineman

JOHNSTON — A pair of standout athletes from 2002-06 got a halftime salute on the football field at Strom Thurmond High School's 21-12 victory over Josey. Honored for the school's athletic Hall of Fame were Coco Hillary, one of the most prominent quarterbacks in the school's history; and the late Otis Key Jr., a standout lineman who was also among the state's best in the shot put. Their combined efforts helped lead to a state championship for the Rebels in 2005.
JOHNSTON, SC
WRDW-TV

8 local student cadets present national flag at Panthers game

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eight cadet members of a Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps from Edgefield County performed at the Carolina Panthers football game. On Aug. 27, cadets from Strom Thurmond High School presented the national flag at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. “The cadets performed perfectly...
JOHNSTON, SC
uta.edu

Top high school students choose UT Arlington

Some of North Texas’ top high school students are attending The University of Texas at Arlington this fall, including a number of valedictorians, salutatorians, National Merit Scholars, National Hispanic Recognition Program scholars and top 10% students. Earlier this summer, nearly 50 of these high-caliber students received home visits from UTA’s...
ARLINGTON, TX
wjhl.com

Abingdon High School honors fallen coach with pre-game ceremony

Abingdon High School honors fallen coach with pre-game ceremony. Abingdon High School honors fallen coach with pre-game ceremony. A new contender tosses her hat in the ring for open Washington County, Tenn. sheriff. Touchdown Friday Night: Week 3, Part 3. Touchdown Friday Night: Week 3, Part 2. Touchdown Friday Night:...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WBAY Green Bay

Firefighters, students climb West High bleachers to honor 9/11 heroes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay high school students are climbing bleachers in honor of victim of the Sept. 11 attacks. The 10th annual memorial bleacher climb is held at West High School. The climb honors 343 firefighters who died at the World Trade Center. Local firefighters are also...
GREEN BAY, WI
oglecountylife.com

Byron High School seniors honored

BYRON – Fourteen seniors were recently honored at Byron High School before the start of the home football game. The students were recognized for their incredible performance on the SAT they took last spring. The student’s scores were high enough to be considered in the top 15 percent of over 1 million tests taken by students across the country.
BYRON, IL
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
2K+
Followers
224
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy