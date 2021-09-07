Eight Strom Thurmond High School student cadets honored at NFL game

Eight Strom Thurmond High School student-cadets were recognized during a Carolina Panthers game on Aug. 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The students, as members of Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, presented the national flag during the preseason NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during pregame.

“The cadets performed perfectly and represented the program, their school, and our district with pride,” Lieutenant Charles Bayorek, who serves as the program’s Senior Naval Science Instructor said. “Before the cadets knew it, we were on the football field practicing for the opening ceremonies.”

“After the colors presentation, the Panthers generously rewarded the cadets with dinner and seats at the game,” Bayorek continued. “It was a life-changing moment as several students had never even seen a skyscraper before.”

NJROTC was established at Strom Thurmond High School in 1972. Students learn and receive honors in drill, marksmanship and orienteering. The current unit has 115 cadets and includes a drone team.

The program leaders have worked to leverage partnerships allowing for new opportunities for students such as participating in the Panthers game, according to Edgefield County School District.

The national program was created in 1964 with a mission to “help today’s youth meet life’s challenges.” The Navy provides uniforms, textbooks, training aids, travel allowance and a portion of instructors’ salaries.

Cadets spend their time learning about different aspects of the Navy and participate in community service initiatives, drill competitions, field meets and more.

Interest in the program grew 40 percent from the 2020-2021 school year, according to Edgefield County School District. The program is led by Lieutenant Bayorek, who is in his second year as Senior Naval Science Instructor and Master Chief Gentry Lloyd in his first year as Naval Science Instructor.

“NJROTC allows cadets to increase their employability and become better citizens,” Bayorek said. “The program is all about a sense of accomplishment, direction, responsibility and teamwork. We emphasize preparing for a future after high school. No matter which direction cadets choose after high school graduation, the values taught in the NJROTC program can help guide them toward better choices throughout their careers and in life overall.”