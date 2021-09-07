CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Eversource Will Begin Disconnecting Nonpaying Customers Again This Month

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEversource said it will end its moratorium on most residential service disconnections next week. Eversource suspended disconnections when the pandemic began last year. The utility company said it will begin again on September 15 — for everyone except for customers who meet certain benchmarks for financial hardships based on their income level. The company said that’s in accordance with state regulations.

