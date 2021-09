Born in the soul-basted countryside of Alabama, then brought to the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains to marinade and mature, Red Clay Revival delivers an experience that continues to reshape the parameters of roots music with skillful, heart-driven compositions. Bandleader and songsmith extraordinaire, Doug McElvy, lays a solid foundation at the epicenter of Red Clay’s musical magnitude. The band’s high energy shows are filled with slam-grass/bluegrass breaks, with a rock feel; it’s an entertaining performance sure to get the crowd moving regardless of musical taste.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO