CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Reno, OK

Race develops for Ward 2 city council seat

El Reno Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA race has developed for the El Reno City Council Ward 2 seat. Incumbent Bob Ballhorn will be challenged by Peter Stapperfend for the position that will be decided in the Nov. 9 election. The…

www.elrenotribune.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Gavin Newsom looks to hold on to his job as California governor

(CNN) — California voters, who have endured raging wildfires, a historic drought and an ongoing pandemic, will decide Tuesday whether they want to remove from office Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who's led the nation's most populous state for the past two-and-a-half years. National Democrats are closely watching this race --...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
El Reno, OK
Government
City
El Reno, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Election#Incumbent

Comments / 0

Community Policy