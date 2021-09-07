CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

HIGHWAY BUTTERFLY: THE STORIES OF NEAL CASAL, TO ACCOMPANY TRIBUTE ALBUM

gratefulweb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Neal Casal Music Foundation and Osiris Media have announced the launch of Highway Butterfly: The Stories of Neal Casal—a companion podcast that will be presented in the leadup to the release of tribute album Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal. The podcast will launch on Friday, September 10,...

www.gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Listen to the packed new Metallica tribute album ‘Blacklist’

Metallica are marking the 30th anniversary of their classic 1991 self-titled Black Album with a tribute album full of fascinating covers. Their self-titled epic was a colossal album, it spurred Metallica onto worldwide success and has only grown in popularity over the years. It’s been certified 16 times platinum, sold more than 30 million copies worldwide, and remains the best-selling album in the U.S. ever since Nielsen began its Soundscan tracking in 1991.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

17 New Songs Out Today

JAMES BLAKE - FAMOUS LAST WORDS. James Blake has shared a third song off his upcoming Friends That Break Your Heart (which was supposed to be out last week but has been delayed to 10/8 due to Covid-related production delays). "Famous Last Words" features gentle, pizzicato-like synths and Blake's emotive vocals.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney cover Velvet Underground for tribute album

As we told you in July, a tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico is due this month!. I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico arrives September 24th and features Matt Berninger of The National, Kurt Vile, Thurston Moore, Courtney Barnett, Michael Stipe, and more.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
gratefulweb.com

Angus Gill Unveils Duet With Jim Lauderdale “Whittling Away”

Today, ARIA and three-time Golden Guitar nominee Angus Gill released “Whittling Away,” a duet written and performed with the legendary Jim Lauderdale, that highlights the resilience and strength people are displaying in the midst of these trying times. The track appears on Gill’s forthcoming LP The Scrapbook, due out September 24th via Rivershack Records/MGM.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Béla Fleck releases My Bluegrass Heart Today

Hi folks and welcome to My Bluegrass Heart. I think of this project as the third chapter in a trilogy which began with 1988’s Drive, and continued with Bluegrass Sessions in 1999. These two albums featured a core band that included Sam Bush, Tony Rice, Jerry Douglas, Stuart Duncan, and...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Doug McElvy’s Red Clay Revival Releases Single “Gold” - A Joyful Fishin’ Song

Born in the soul-basted countryside of Alabama, then brought to the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains to marinade and mature, Red Clay Revival delivers an experience that continues to reshape the parameters of roots music with skillful, heart-driven compositions. Bandleader and songsmith extraordinaire, Doug McElvy, lays a solid foundation at the epicenter of Red Clay’s musical magnitude. The band’s high energy shows are filled with slam-grass/bluegrass breaks, with a rock feel; it’s an entertaining performance sure to get the crowd moving regardless of musical taste.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Dave Schools
Person
Cass Mccombs
Person
Marcus King
Person
J Mascis
Person
Norah Jones
Person
Phil Lesh
Person
Warren Haynes
Person
Steve Earle
Person
Susan Tedeschi
Person
Jaime Wyatt
Person
Bob Weir
Person
Neal Casal
gratefulweb.com

New Music, Fall Touring, and Fur Peace Ranch Virtual Sessions!

Introduced on vinyl on Record Store Day this past July, Culture Factory will release John Hurlbut and Jorma Kaukonen: The River Flows Volume Two (CFU-01200) in all formats September 24, 2021. At the same time they are releasing a box set The River Flows Vol. 1 & 2 / The Complete Sessions, a CD package with 8 live tracks recorded one special evening at the Quarantine Concerts as a bonus disc.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Gov't Mule's "Bring On The Music" Streaming Now on The Coda Collection

Gov’t Mule’s 2019 live concert film Bring On The Music — Live at the Capitol Theatre is streaming now for the first time on The Coda Collection. Directed by music photographer Danny Clinch, the live concert film was shot at back-to-back shows in Port Chester, N.Y. in April 2018 in which the band delivered career-spanning sets.
PORT CHESTER, NY
gratefulweb.com

The Allman Family Revival unveils massive 18-city tour

Devon Allman is thrilled to announce the fifth annual Allman Family Revival, a celebration of the life, spirit, and music of Gregg Allman, hosted by his son, Blues Music Award-winning Devon Allman and anchored by his group, The Allman Betts Band. On what would have been Gregg Allman’s 70th Birthday...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downloads#Osiris Media#Musicares
Pitchfork

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Detail New Covers Album for Charity

Back in November, Jason Isbell tweeted, “If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs…. And damn is that gonna be fun.” Isbell and his band the 400 Unit have now made good on the promise, revealing the details of Georgia Blue. The full-length is out October 15 and includes covers of songs by Cat Power, Otis Redding, Indigo Girls, the Allman Brothers Band, Gladys Knight & The Pips, and more. Below, hear a cover of R.E.M.’s “Driver 8” and find the tracklist and album cover.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
gratefulweb.com

Pat Metheny releases SIDE-EYE NYC (V1.IV) LP

Pat Metheny has released SIDE-EYE NYC (V1.IV) today, the recording debut of his SIDE-EYE trio project featuring the 20-time GRAMMY winner accompanied by a handpicked and rotating selection of, as he puts it, “newer generation musicians who have particularly caught my interest along the way.” Throughout SIDE-EYE NYC’s eight compositions, Metheny completely reinvents his classics including “Better Days Ahead” and “Timeline” alongside brand new and characteristically genre-defying work revealed for the first time. For a song like “Timeline,” which Metheny originally recorded with fellow icons Michael Brecker and Elvin Jones, hearing 26-year-old pianist/organist/keyboardist James Francies and 34-year-old GRAMMY-winning drummer Marcus Gilmore give their innovative interpretations provides an exhilaratingly fresh perspective.“It’s a very natural and organic thing for me to play with them,” says Metheny. “They have literally grown up listening to the recordings and playing these compositions from their beginnings, just as I did with many of the folks that I eventually wound up playing with.”
MUSIC
AL.com

Rock’s go-to guitarist on working with David Lee Roth, Paul Stanley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, other legends

Right now as you’re reading this sentence, John 5 is probably playing guitar somewhere. Maybe he’s onstage blowing minds with his solo band The Creatures. Or touring as the guitarist for artists ranging from shock-rocker Rob Zombie to rap queens Salt-N-Pepa. Or in the studio writing and recording with stars as varied as David Lee Roth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Motley Crue, Rod Stewart, Ricky Martin, Wilson Phillips and Rick Springfield.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Cody Jinks debuts new song “Dying Trying”

Renowned singer, songwriter and musician Cody Jinks’ new song, “Dying Trying,” is debuting today. Listen/share HERE. The song is the second unveiled from Jinks’ anticipated new metal album, None The Wiser, which he created with his band Caned By Nod and will be released November 12 (pre-order here). In conjunction...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy