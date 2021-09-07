The Wild Feathers To Release "Alvarado" October 8th
The Wild Feathers will release Alvarado on October 8th, 2021 via New West Records. The 12-track set was produced by the band and follows their 2020 career-spanning odds-and-ends collection Medium Rarities. Formed in 2010, The Wild Feathers have released three critically acclaimed studio albums, one live record captured at the historic Ryman Auditorium, and toured with Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Bob Seger, and more.www.gratefulweb.com
