MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There has been a rise in COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated Minnesotans. Back in May and June, the state was seeing just under 10% of weekly cases as vaccine breakthroughs. But now, the Minnesota Department of Health says that as of Aug. 22, 29% of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota were breakthroughs. MDH says it’s happening because more people are getting vaccinated, so more of the cases will be among vaccinated people. They also say more fully-vaccinated people are returning to normal activities as if the pandemic is over, which is leading to more exposure. MDH added that no vaccine is 100%...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO