HIGH POINT — Norman Walter Wampler, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Piedmont Christian Home in High Point. Norman was born in Wythe County, Virginia on May 13, 1937 to the late Eugene Kyle Wampler and Bess Thelma Heldreth Wampler. In addition to his parents, his wife of 45 years, Elaine Kearns Wampler, and older sister, Emma Money, preceded him in death.