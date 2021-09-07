Falkville receives grant for drainage project

FALKVILLE — Falkville has received nearly $100,000 in a regional grant to help make improvements with the town’s drainage system, according to the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments.

The agency, which helped the town apply for the grant, said the Appalachian Regional Commission awarded Falkville $98,541 for the $197,082 project. The town will provide the same amount in matching funds.

Mayor Ken Winkles said the project positively impact about 75 to 100 homes in the McArthur Street, Douglas Road, East Main Street and Piney Grove Street areas.

The project represents phase 2 of the Falkville’s plan for stormwater drainage improvements, which addresses the residential area south of Morgan County 55 from downtown Falkville to Douglas Road.