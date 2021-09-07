Preliminary hearing postponed in neighborhood dispute case
An elderly Graham County man accused of hitting his neighbor with a hammer and cutting his fence has a new attorney and a new preliminary hearing date. Justice of the Peace Gary Griffith was scheduled to decide Tuesday if Roy Anderson, 83, should undergo a competency evaluation and if he should be bound over for trial on aggravated assault and other charges in connection with an Aug. 27 incident on East Sanchez Road.www.eacourier.com
