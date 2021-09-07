Have A Rustic Slumber Party At This Cozy Wilderness Retreat In Montana

Hotel stays certainly have their time and place, but Montana has so many out-of-the-box vacation rentals, it’s usually worth it to venture off the beaten path when it comes to your accommodations. If you’re traveling to Gallatin County anytime soon, spend a couple of nights at this cozy wilderness retreat just outside of Bozeman. It’s secluded enough to feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere, but you’ll be close to all kinds of adventures.

This charming little retreat is located in Gallatin Gateway.

This vacation rental is a studio space, but you'll find everything you need inside.

The kitchenette has a mini-fridge, microwave, toaster, and plenty of cooking basics.

The wood-burning stove will keep you cozy, while the rustic cabin decor will have you feeling like you're deep in the woods.

The space has a queen-sized bed as well as a set of bunk beds.

Don't miss the chance to bathe in the beautiful old-fashioned clawfoot tub...

...if you can pull yourself out of the hot tub, that is.

Ready to enjoy this cozy space? Learn more about it on VRBO.