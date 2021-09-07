Saints release veteran RB Latavius Murray

New Orleans is bidding its second running back adieu. The Saints released Latavius Murray on Tuesday, according to the league's transaction wire. With the Saints up against the salary cap (owning roughly $2 million in free space prior to Murray's release, per Over The Cap) and signing veteran corner Desmond Trufant﻿, New Orleans opted to cut Murray just days before the team's season opener against Green Bay at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Stadium. The release will save $3.17 million in immediate space, giving the Saints a little bit of financial breathing room in case they need to make future moves during the season. The Trufant signing was finalized with Tuesday's wire.