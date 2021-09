My computer is about to die and it won't charge and I'm kinda freaking out so I'm gonna keep it short. Today's COVID-19 numbers were all over the place because reporting is getting wonky in different places, so I suspect by Tuesday or Wednesday we'll have a better sense of where average numbers are and I'm sure by next week we'll see how Labor Day worked out for everyone. Meanwhile, I've been bunkering at home and am currently watching Clickbait on Netflix. I might have to just suck it up and order a new laptop because this situation is unsustainable.

