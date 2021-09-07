Radiohead Announce ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesia’ Reissue With New Music
Radiohead have announced a combined reissue of 2000's Kid A and 2001's Amnesiac. The multiple format triple-album, titled KID A MNESIA is slated for Nov. 5. KID A MNESIA, which the band has hinted at over the summer, includes remastered editions of the two albums, as well as a third disc, Kid Amnesiae, which features "alternate versions and elements" of Kid A and Amnesiac album tracks and B-sides, along with an unheard studio recording of "Follow Me Around.” You can view the bonus disc track listing below.983thesnake.com
