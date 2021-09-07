Broncos' Chubb detained on warrant over traffic offenses

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Bradley Chubb is having a tough week and keeping his court calendar straight is only the half of it. An outside linebacker and one of the Broncos’ better players, Chubb’s right ankle injury is not coming along as hoped. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio had previously said he thought Chubb would be able to play in the regular-season opener Sunday against the New York Giants. But on Wednesday, the coach sounded as if Chubb would have to start healing quicker than he has been if he’s going to make it.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO