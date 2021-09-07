NHP Probes 2 Fatal Crashes on US 50 in Rural Storey County

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating multiple fatal crashes on U.S. Highway 50 in rural Storey County that killed three people. The patrol identified the victim Tuesday of a single-vehicle crash in Silver Springs as 21-year-old Anthony King of Fallon. He was declared dead at the scene after his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado hit the rock wall at the center of a roundabout at Highway 50 and 50-A at about 5:13 a.m. Monday.