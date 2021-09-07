CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

NHP Probes 2 Fatal Crashes on US 50 in Rural Storey County

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating multiple fatal crashes on U.S. Highway 50 in rural Storey County that killed three people. The patrol identified the victim Tuesday of a single-vehicle crash in Silver Springs as 21-year-old Anthony King of Fallon. He was declared dead at the scene after his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado hit the rock wall at the center of a roundabout at Highway 50 and 50-A at about 5:13 a.m. Monday.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Silver Springs, NV
County
Storey County, NV
State
Nevada State
Reno, NV
Traffic
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Reno, NV
Accidents
City
Dayton, NV
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhp#Single Vehicle Crash#Occidental#Traffic Accident#The Nevada Highway Patrol#Ap#Chevrolet#Ford Focus

Comments / 0

Community Policy