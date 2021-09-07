CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Sandy mayor launches bid for Oregon governor

By Brittany Allen
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 8 days ago
Stan Pulliam declares intent to to make his candidacy official in the Republican primary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enYYs_0bpFLUnp00 It's official: Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is campaigning for the 2022 Republican nomination in the race to be governor.

Pulliam announced his gubernatorial candidacy Tuesday, Sept. 7, during a Meinig Memorial Park press conference. Candidates can file for the May 2022 primary election beginning Thursday, Sept. 9. The filing deadline is March 8, 2022.

Pulliam considers his involvement in spearheading the "Open Oregon" movement in January the impetus of his decision to explore running for governor. The "Open Oregon" movement encouraged businesses to reopen New Year's Day, under lesser COVID-19 restrictions than what was mandated at the time.

"Today, what began in a room full of owners of shuttered Main Street businesses, later joined by parents and neighbors of all backgrounds as an alliance of Oregonians ready to fight back, has grown into a movement that brings me here today," Pulliam said. "Today, I am announcing my candidacy for governor of Oregon."

"After exploring and seeing the groundswell of support we've gotten from financial contributions to volunteers and support, it's really been overwhelming for us to step into this race," Pulliam added.

This announcement has been live-streamed on Facebook at facebook.com/mayorstanpulliam .

About 35 local business owners, community members and families, as well as Pulliam's colleague Sandy City Councilor Carl Exner, were in attendance to support him.

"We will return the rule of law to our cities," Pulliam said. "We will defend our constitutional rights in the onslaught of executive orders. We will clean up our streets and hold criminals accountable. We will show gratitude for our Main Street small business owners and remove the painful and arbitrary rules and restrictions that have forced them to close. We will open our schools to students and prepare them for the real world. We will respect life and protect the unborn. We will enact policies that make Oregon affordable again. And, we will never apologize for being the greatest nation in the history of the world."

In the past, Pulliam has often vocally opposed decisions by Gov. Kate Brown during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking to local media like Pamplin Media Group and national programs like Lars Larson's radio show and Fox News' Fox & Friends to disparage Brown's attempts to slow spread of the novel coronavirus and question data the state used to justify business restrictions.

Pulliam has likewise criticized the leadership and management of Portland during the past year, saying the city "has become a national laughingstock of failed policies that have turned a once beautiful city into a graffiti covered war zone of boarded-up businesses, open drug use and skyrocketing violence."

More recently, Pulliam made a proposal to Sandy City Council that the city acquire three presidential statues from Portland, which were toppled last year by protestors.

"It is unconscionable that these symbols of virtue and American exceptionalism remain spray-painted and locked away because a handful of insurgent mischief makers have hijacked Oregon's largest city," Pulliam said. "We should celebrate the things that should be celebrated and learn from the things that shouldn't. A statue can do both."

Discussion of the proposal was tabled but is to be continued by the council at a later date.

"Our current governor has ruled with a cold smugness inside a bubble of the ruling elite and special interests that continue to craft backroom deals, ignore scientific evidence of lockdown effectiveness, and prioritize the wish lists of her campaign contributors," Pulliam said in April 2021. "Maybe it's time for a different approach. Maybe Oregon needs a mayor."

Pulliam's role as a locally elected official is what he feels sets his apart from other potential opponents. "I've had the responsibility of working with our local police and law enforcement, city growth and business climate," he explained. "I think the experience of serving on the front line has really prepared me to go down this path."

Since announcing his exploratory committee in April, Pulliam's team has raised $300,000 through a listening tour around the state; made volunteer support connections in all 36 counties and received 45 endorsements from current and former mayors, county commissioners, city councilors and school board members.

When asked how he intends to garner Democratic and bipartisan support, Pulliam said he sees a lot of "unity in local control and empowering local neighbors and parents alike to make the decisions that affect them most in their own communities."

"We've all made the decision — for the most part, for the same reasons — to live in the communities that we do," he added. "The decisions are best made by those of us that have stake in the game for our community's future."

Pulliam added that while it would be sad to leave the position of mayor of Sandy — "a position that I've enjoyed so much" — for office in Salem, he thinks "being governor of the state would allow me to do so much more."

"(I'd be able to so much) not just for my community of Sandy, but for all the communities like Sandy," he explained.

Pulliam plans to file with the Secretary of State as soon as possible and continue to tour the state in an effort to raise fund and support and also hear concerns of other Oregonians.

"I look around my hometown of Sandy and still recognize the Oregon from my childhood," said Pulliam. "I still believe in it. And as I've traveled the state, I've seen more places like Sandy. From Coos Bay to Baker City, and from Klamath Falls to Pendleton. It's time to unite our state and return Oregon to its former glory as a symbol of that pioneer spirit and freedom that compelled generations to make their way across the Oregon Trail."

Portland Tribune

Rent assistance lags as Oregon eviction wave looms

Tech woes, paperwork and staffing shortages plague the state as it works to distribute rental assistance dollars.A growing number of evictions statewide is causing concern for Oregon renters who are struggling to get the money they need to remain housed as the state tries to ramp up the pace at which it distributes federal dollars to keep people in their homes. More than $204 million in federal dollars is available to Oregon residents, but the state has approved just $38 million of that particular pot to reach just over 6,200 households in 2021, according to Oregon Housing and Community Services....
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

Candidates ready to run for variety of offices as secretary of state opens public office filing windowOregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9. After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything. "Filings will start showing up on our website as they get approved and can be seen on our website under 'Who's Running for Office?'," Carla Axtman, communications...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Council backpedals on Texas business, travel ban

The replacement measure on the Wednesday agenda would give $200,000 to organizations providing women's health care.In response to the Texas abortion law, the Portland City Council will vote today — Wednesday morning, Sept. 15 — on a new resolution that does not include a previously proposed ban on travel and business with the state. Instead, the new proposal proposes the city give $200,000 dollars to organizations that support women's health care. It is the final item on the council's Sept. 15 agenda. When Mayor Ted Wheeler originally announced the measure, it prohibited city government from doing business with the state...
TEXAS STATE
Lake Oswego Review

New U.S. attorney for Oregon will be nominated

U.S. senators, others nominate people to fill position left vacant by Billy Williams' resignation.Eight months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the Department of Justice is officially considering a nominee for the job of U.S. attorney for Oregon. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, appointed in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump, resigned Feb. 28 at Biden's request. Williams' tenure was marked by clashes with Portland and Bend officials over operations by federal officers in the cities. Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug has been in charge of the office over the past six months. Officially, candidates who want to be considered for the position can submit applications to a selection committee created by Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Among those under consideration are Deschutes County district attorney John Hummel, who has expressed interest in the position. Applicants should contact Elise Gaffney in Wyden's office at elise_gaffney@wyden.senate.gov by Sept. 30. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County chair race getting crowded

Housing advocate Shannon Singleton announces she will run to succeed outgoing chair Debrah Kafoury.The 2022 race to succeed retiring Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury got more crowded Tuesday when housing advisor Shannon Singleton announced for the office. "I'm running for County Chair because as CEO of the county, it's the best position to make the most impact on homelessness, mental health and moving people to permanent housing," Singleton said in her Sept. 14 announcement. "As County Chair, I will utilize all of the tools to fully address the short- and long-term complexity of homelessness, our mental health crisis...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Development pushes out Portland's 'C3PO' homeless villages

Portland and Multnomah County have struggled to relocate two of the C3PO outdoor shelters built on the eastside. As Portland scrambles to build six new outdoor shelters for homeless neighbors by year's end, a separate struggle to rehome its existing villages is happening largely outside the public's eye. The relocation of two of the three villages — collectively dubbed Creating Conscious Communities with People Outside, or C3PO — comes as Portland's development commission preps the three-block parcel for an industrial office builder. Queer Affinity Village is facing a Thursday, Sept. 30, deadline to vacate the dusty intersection along...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Brian Decker announces bid for Washington County DA

The Beaverton resident and public defender has support from several prominent Oregon progressives.A Beaverton public defender says he will challenge incumbent Kevin Barton for the office of Washington County district attorney. Beaverton resident Brian Decker is an attorney with Metropolitan Public Defender, where he serves disadvantaged children, according to his campaign announcement. Before moving to Oregon, Decker also served as a prosecutor for the United States Attorney's Office in Tucson, Arizona, where tried eight federal felony jury trials involving drugs and human trafficking, according to Decker's LinkedIn profile. We need to reimagine safety and justice in our community, to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Lawmakers shuffle redistricting plans as special session looms

Legislative plan must get a final vote by the end of September or courts could step in and draw state, federal districtsThe shape of the 2022 election could take a step forward Monday, Sept. 20, with a special session of the Legislature called by Gov. Kate Brown. While Brown can call a special session, she can determine neither its length nor its scope. But in making the announcement, Brown said she hoped it would be short and stick to approved new district maps to be used for legislative and congressional seats in time for the 2022 election. What exactly the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lars Larson
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon DOJ: Child trafficking charity gets fundraising ban

Northwest Giving Hope owner Corey Stark is banned from charitable solicitations in Oregon following a settlement.On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge Michael C. Wetzel dismissed a legal case against Corey Stark, founder of the now-dissolved Northwest Giving Hope Foundation. Stark was on trial for allegedly failing to honor the financial terms of multiple service contracts between him and his customers. The case was dismissed following a settlement reached Aug. 2 between Stark and Oregon Attorney General Ellen F. Rosenblum prohibiting Stark from several actions — including soliciting money or contributions through his foundation or any other charitable...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Judge orders new ballot title for Oregon City water measure

Clackamas County Circuit Court additionally denies request to change explanatory statementClackamas County Circuit Judge Michael C. Wetzel on Tuesday, Sept. 7, approved a petition to change the ballot title of an Oregon City measure seeking voter authorization to temporarily raise annual water rates above the charter limit for six years. The petition, filed by Oregon City resident and former Mayor John Williams Jr., challenged the "insufficient," "misleading" and "unfair" ballot title and explanatory statement included in the city's Resolution 21-43 proposing a new method of funding improvements to the city's water system. If passed by voters in November, the city...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Outraged by BLM, Pride ban, shoppers vow to boycott Newberg

A local student organization and the area Chamber of Commerce sent letters warning that the school board's actions could have ill effects. Adding to the groups and institutions who have publicly condemned the Newberg school board for its ban on Black Lives Matter and Pride signage, the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce sent the board a sternly worded letter in late August about how the ban is impacting local businesses. "We want to make you aware, as indicated by the notes below, that citizens outside the community have been contacting us, both by email and by telephone, to inform us...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Meieran announces for Multnomah County chair

The county commission has questioned the current approach to ending the homeless crisis.Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran has announced she is running for the county chair position. As first reported by Willamette Week, Meieran, who represents District 1 on the west side of the county, hopes to succeed Chair Deborah Kafoury, who cannot run for reelection because of county term limit restrictions. "I have been committed to the core work of the county — public health — for my working life," said Meieran, an emergency room nurse. "Multnomah County is facing multiple crises. I have the background and...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
#Mayors#Gov#Volunteers#The Oregon Trail#Republican#Oregonians#Facebook#Pamplin Media Group#Fox News#Fox Friends#Sandy City Council#American#Democratic
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon farmers blame endangered species for water woes

Turnout for a recent meeting crowded the Sisters Building in Deschutes County with close to 600 people. Hard-working pickups jammed the parking lot at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds for a recent meeting last month. By 7 p.m., the Sisters Building filled wall to wall with farmers, and ranchers, and the people who support them, with another ring of people standing around the sides of the room. "I felt very supported," says JoHanna Symons of Symons Beef Company, who organized the event. "People really want something to change." People at the meeting want to change the Habitat Conservation Plan...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Delta variant disrupts back-to-work plans for Nike, Intel

Employers are quiet on the vaccine mandate, but they have come up with ways to encourage their workers to get the shot. At the start of the summer, it seemed that — for just a moment — it was time office workers who had been working from home during the pandemic to start thinking about returning to their cubicles. But the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus put a wrench in things, causing a significant rise in cases and hospitalizations, mostly among Oregon's unvaccinated population. Washington County — although the most vaccinated county in the state...
INDUSTRY
Lake Oswego Review

Multnomah County extends life of Old Town homeless shelter

Portland and Multnomah County have struggled to relocate two of the C3PO outdoor shelters built on the eastside. Mike Evans admits he hasn't gotten far since he hopped off a Greyhound bus from San Juan, California, and started living on the streets of downtown Portland in 1995. "I've been homeless here ever since," the 47-year-old says, leaning against the brick wall of the former bus station, surrounded by a scattering of orange caps, granola bars, a bottle of cranberry juice and an open packet of heroin. "I do this s—t here to sleep," says Evans, pointing to...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Jeff Alworth pens another good book

The second edition of 'The Beer Bible' comes out Sept. 28, as the author strives for the 'authoritative' tome on brews.With such a title, "The Beer Bible," well, it can be tough to live up to expectations for Portland author Jeff Alworth. It had to be content of biblical proportions, shall we say. And, with a second edition coming out Sept. 28, Alworth feels like he has done it. "The publisher (Workman) had done a book called 'The Wine Bible' by Karen MacNeil, and they wanted to do a beer bible," he said. "Generally, the idea was to make the...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Bits & Pieces: Rodriguez stepping down at Artists Rep

Other items include Oregon Cultural Trust, 'Hood River,' Mochica the penguin and 'Dracula'Artists Rep There's a big change happening at Artists Repertory Theatre. Artistic Director Damaso Rodriguez will step down at the end of 2021, concluding a nine-year tenure at one of Portland's biggest theater companies. He plans to join the Arts Consulting Group in Portland as vice president, and it's anticipated that Rodriguez will continue as a guest artist at Artists Rep. Executive Director J.S. May, Managing Director Kisha Jarrett and the company's board are working on a succession plan. "Periodic, intentional leadership change is best for a regional...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Willamette National Forest occupiers seek to stop logging

Cascadia Forest Defenders has built platforms atop several trees in a bid to prevent the Biden Administration from auctioning off the land. Eco-activists have scaled several trees — and they aren't coming down, they say — until the Biden Administration halts the planned sale of logging rights in the Willamette National Forest.
AGRICULTURE
Portland Tribune

Newberg leaders craft classroom ban on political symbols

The Newberg School Board's policy committee gathered and voted 2-1 to send the proposal to full school board. The language of an addition to the Newberg school board's controversial policy banning political displays in local schools, including Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ Pride symbols, was finalized Sept. 9 by the board's policy committee. The language was written by attorney Ty Smith, added as legal counsel by the board prior to a special session Aug. 24, and includes blanket language that some in district administration have warned is neither the proper format for an official policy nor likely to pass legal...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Public weighs in on redistricting, but will it matter?

Legislative committees get an earful from skeptical citizens about the proposed maps. A video diaspora of lawmakers, an alphabet soup of proposals, echoing audio, dead air and a buzzer that cut off testimony at three minutes marked the first day of legislative hearings on 2021 redistricting plans Wednesday. The House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
