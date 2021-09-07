NYC Getting Financial Help To Flood Victims

Federal financial aid may be on the way to New York City flood victims from the storm last week, but the city itself is trying to get immediate financial relief to residents. The city is partnering with the Red Cross to get debit cards pre-loaded with up to 515 dollars to flood victims and partnering with the Met Council to provide one months rent payment for tenants with storm damage. The city is also getting rid of all permit fees connected to storm repairs. Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani.