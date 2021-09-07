Modern American Health Insurance Is Complicated – How Do You Know You’re Covered?
New studies have shown the clear extent of just how uneven the American healthcare insurance system is. Healthcare equality advocates The Commonwealth Fund have found that 43% of US adults aged 19 to 64 were inadequately covered by their total healthcare package, putting them at risk of serious financial difficulties if they became ill. Whether through poorly arranged access to Medicare, poor quality health insurance, or lack of engagement with the Medigap – or a combination of all of these factors – the need is clear. A lot of work has been produced to espouse the coverage of insurance throughout the past two years, but the reality as to what many Americans are experiencing is quite different.www.healththoroughfare.com
Comments / 0