The Mike Missanelli Show 9-7-2021

Mike opens the show with frustration towards; you guessed it, Ben Simmons. The thing that irks him the most is his constant posting on social media and how oblivious he seems to be. Mike also pays tribute to actor Michael K. Williams (0:00-43:50). The show takes a look at some crazy NFL odds. They also discuss Terrell Owens’ recent comments regarding Donovan McNabb. Hypothetical man makes his return (43:50-1:26:45). NBCSPhilly’s Dave Zangaro joins the show to discuss Eagles/Falcons Week 1. The show discusses athletes and their use of social media (1:26:45-2:09:49). Mike has some problems regarding the tennis world. He was also a big fan of Val Kilmer’s new documentary. Then Sound Off to finish out the show (2:09:49-2:49:35).