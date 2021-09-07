CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Midfielder Naby Keita FINALLY boards a plane out of Guinea following Liverpool's round-the-clock efforts to fly him back after Coup d'etat plunged the country into chaos and forced postponement of World Cup qualifier

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool midfielder Naby Keita has boarded a flight back to the UK following a military coup in his homeland Guinea. Keita and the rest of the Guinea national team had remained in Conakry, the country's capital. While the Morocco team, who they were due to play in a World Cup...

Daily Herald

Guinea game postponed after coup; Salah back but Egypt draws

CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- A World Cup qualifying game in Guinea was postponed as an apparent coup d'etat unfolded in the West African nation on Sunday, and the visiting Moroccan team reportedly left the country safely after being confined to its hotel as gunshots rang out nearby. Guinea was...
SB Nation

Liverpool Internationals Weekend Review — Trent Alexander-Arnold In Midfield, Guinea Match Postponed Due To Coup

Ah, the international break. That two week period during which we all hold our collective breaths and hope that none of the Liverpool players get injured. With many teams now playing three matches over the window, it is an even more nerve-wracking time than ever. Let’s take a look around and see how the Liverpool players fared, shall we?
SkySports

Naby Keita and Romain Saiss among Premier League players caught up in Guinea attempted coup

Liverpool's Naby Keita and Wolves' Romain Saiss were among the players who had their World Cup qualifier postponed after an attempted coup took place in Guinea's capital. Guinea and Morocco were set to meet for the African qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup on Monday in Conakry, but FIFA and CAF decided to reschedule the game following hours of heavy gunfire around the presidential palace.
Tribal Football

Klopp confirms Keita back in Liverpool after Guinea chaos

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Naby Keita is back in Liverpool after stuck in his homeland of Guinea. Keita was caught up in the political turmoil that has affected his home country in recent days following the ousting of President Alpha Conde. Guinea's World Cup qualifier against Morocco in the capital...
