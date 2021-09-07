Midfielder Naby Keita FINALLY boards a plane out of Guinea following Liverpool's round-the-clock efforts to fly him back after Coup d'etat plunged the country into chaos and forced postponement of World Cup qualifier
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has boarded a flight back to the UK following a military coup in his homeland Guinea. Keita and the rest of the Guinea national team had remained in Conakry, the country's capital. While the Morocco team, who they were due to play in a World Cup...www.chatsports.com
