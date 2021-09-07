USDA Invests $700 million in Grants to Provide Relief to Farm and Food Workers Impacted by COVID-19
WASHINGTON, September 7, 2021 – Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that $700 million in competitive grant funding will be available through the new Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program to help farmworkers and meatpacking workers with pandemic-related health and safety costs. The announcement was made in press call with United Farm Workers Foundation Executive Director Diana Tellefson Torres and United Food and Commercial Workers International President Marc Perrone.www.radiokeokuk.com
