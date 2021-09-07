USDA Invests $700 million in Grants to Provide Relief to Farm and Food Workers Impacted by COVID-19

A one-time payment of up to $600 could take as long as two years to arrive, but advocacy groups welcome any aid at all—even as some hope for more. On Tuesday, the Biden administration’s Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced plans to send individual pandemic relief grants of up to $600 to meatpacking and farm workers, as part of a new Food and Farm Workers Relief grant program that will reimburse workers for Covid-19-related expenses including childcare and personal protective equipment. The money will be distributed through state agencies, nonprofit organizations including unions, and Tribal entities. Additional funds will be set aside for a pilot program to aid grocery store workers. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack did not immediately answer a question about how much of the $700 million fund would be earmarked for administrative costs.

