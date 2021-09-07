CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA Invests $700 million in Grants to Provide Relief to Farm and Food Workers Impacted by COVID-19

Radio Keokuk
WASHINGTON, September 7, 2021 – Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that $700 million in competitive grant funding will be available through the new Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program to help farmworkers and meatpacking workers with pandemic-related health and safety costs. The announcement was made in press call with United Farm Workers Foundation Executive Director Diana Tellefson Torres and United Food and Commercial Workers International President Marc Perrone.

INFORUM

Grants available for Minn. businesses impacted by COVID-19

MOORHEAD -- The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) will make available $10,000 to $25,000 grants to Minnesotan owned and operated businesses that can demonstrate financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The application window opens Sept. 20. Grantees will be selected for consideration through a...
MINNESOTA STATE
perhamfocus.com

State of Minnesota opens new COVID-19 relief grant program

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will begin accepting applications for the Main Street COVID Relief Grants Program on Sept. 20. The program will award grants in the amounts of $10,000-$25,000 to Minnesotan-owned and operated businesses that can demonstrate financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant amounts will be determined based on the number of full-time equivalent employees. Businesses that are majority-owned by military veterans, women and people of color; employ 6 people or fewer; and/or did not receive previous assistance from other state relief programs will be prioritized in the selection process.
MINNESOTA STATE
sabethaherald.com

USDA expands assistance to cover feed transportation costs for drought-impacted ranchers in Kansas

In response to the severe drought conditions in the West and Great Plains, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today its plans to help cover the cost of transporting feed for livestock that rely on grazing. USDA is updating the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP) to immediately cover feed transportation costs for drought impacted ranchers. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will provide more details and tools to help Kansas ranchers get ready to apply at their local USDA Service Center later this month at www.fsa.usda.gov/elap.
KANSAS STATE
State
Washington State
sabethaherald.com

USDA to provide relief to small producers, processors, distributors, farmers markets impacted by COVID-19

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) announced it will soon publish Requests for Applications (RFAs) for the Pandemic Response and Safety (PRS) Grants program to support agricultural stakeholders who haven’t yet received substantial federal financial assistance in responding to the COVID-19 crisis. This grant program will provide assistance to small businesses in certain commodity areas, including small scale specialty crop producers, food processors, manufacturers, distributors and farmers markets.
AGRICULTURE
coloradopolitics.com

Applications for $2.7 million in food relief grants open to Denver nonprofits

Applications for $2.7 million in funding from the Denver Emergency Food Relief Fund opened Tuesday to nonprofits in the city, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment announced. The grants are available to Denver-based nonprofits that provide meals and groceries to residents facing food insecurity as a result of...
DENVER, CO
Madison County Record

Bost Announces $95 Million Usda Loan for Perry County Solar Farm

IL U.S. House District 12 - Mike Bost issued the following announcement on Sept. 10. U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) announced that Prairie State Solar, LLC has received a $95,207,000 loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The loan was awarded through the Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program and will be used to construct a 99 megawatt solar photovoltaic farm in Perry County.
PERRY COUNTY, IL
Tom Vilsack
La Grande Observer

Local workers brace for impacts of COVID-19 vaccine mandate

UNION COUNTY — La Grande Fire Chief Emmitt Cornford, like many people, isn’t looking forward to Monday, Oct. 18. That’s the day Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates take effect. The mandatory vaccine mandate will apply to state employees, health care workers, and teachers, support staff and volunteers in kindergarten through 12th grade schools. All will be required to be fully vaccinated by as early as Oct. 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccines, whichever is later.
LA GRANDE, OR
WCIA

“Invest in the communities that need it most”: The road to building a plan for $25 million in federal COVID-19 grant money

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Dozens came out to see what the City of Champaign plans to do with $25 million dollars in American Rescue Plan grant money. There were a couple of themes amongst almost a dozen speakers: Invest in kids, create more opportunities for higher education and well-paying jobs, and the most substantiative proposal Tuesday night was for more affordable housing.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
kosu.org

Rural America Gets Financial Boost From USDA Investment In Renewable Energy

Renewable energy in the Midwest and Great Plains is getting a big financial boost from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The department announced Thursday that it’s investing $464 million in solar, wind and other renewable energy projects across rural America. Nearly half of that will go to projects in the Midwest and Great Plains.
AGRICULTURE
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Financial relief available for Florida landlords, renters impacted by COVID-19

The Florida Department of Children and Families opened applications for $850 million in federal emergency rental assistance funding, Florida Realtors reported. In addition to landlords looking to recoup lost rent money, the program assists low-income tenants and utility providers with past-due payments, according to a press release. Applications may be...
FLORIDA STATE
nbc15.com

Over $58 million available for Wis. health departments’ COVID-19 relief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $58 million is available for local and tribal health departments in Wisconsin to help them recover from the coronavirus pandemic. This adds on to the $106.5 million the Evers administration has already put toward COVID-19 relief, Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Monday.
WISCONSIN STATE
pnwag.net

USDA Rolls Out Additional COVID Relief

For farm, meat packing, and grocery store front line workers who incurred expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA is out with a variety of assistance programs. “Well it’s important for us to give recognition to these incredibly hard workers. I think it’s also important for us to provide some level of support,” noted Agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack. During this week’s announcement of $700 million in competitive grant funding will be available for pandemic-related health and safety costs for eligible workers.
AGRICULTURE
cwbradio.com

USDA Investing $464 Million to Build or Improve Renewable Energy Infrastructure

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that the Department is investing $464 million to build or improve renewable energy infrastructure and to help rural communities, agricultural producers and businesses lower energy costs in 48 states and Puerto Rico. USDA is financing $129 million of these investments through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Counter

Biden administration announces $600 aid payments to meatpacking and farm workers

A one-time payment of up to $600 could take as long as two years to arrive, but advocacy groups welcome any aid at all—even as some hope for more. On Tuesday, the Biden administration’s Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced plans to send individual pandemic relief grants of up to $600 to meatpacking and farm workers, as part of a new Food and Farm Workers Relief grant program that will reimburse workers for Covid-19-related expenses including childcare and personal protective equipment. The money will be distributed through state agencies, nonprofit organizations including unions, and Tribal entities. Additional funds will be set aside for a pilot program to aid grocery store workers. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack did not immediately answer a question about how much of the $700 million fund would be earmarked for administrative costs.
AGRICULTURE
grocerydive.com

USDA unveils $700M relief fund with $20M for grocery workers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will provide $700 million in grants to help farm and meatpacking workers with pandemic-related health and safety costs, setting aside $20 million of this funding for at least one pilot program to provide support to frontline grocery workers. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

