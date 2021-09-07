Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating missing person

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish needs your help with locating a missing person.

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are seeking information in the disappearance of Brock Jorden Comeaux.

Brock Comeaux was last seen on January 2, 2021, in the neighborhood of Bird Village, south of Rayne, La.

Comeaux is described as a white male, 29 years of age, 5'6" in height and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, work boots and camo jacket. It is believed that foul play has occurred.

If you have information regarding his disappearance or his whereabouts you're urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

