Lafourche Parish Government and its contractors have begun the process of Storm Debris Cleanup and Removal in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. To assist in these collection efforts, we ask that storm debris and regular garbage and trash be kept separate as much as possible. To assist these contractors in the removal of debris, it is requested that you place all debris at street curbside away from fire hydrants, low hanging wires, water meters, etc... Do not burn debris or trash as it can impact the air quality and create additional hazards. To further assist in these efforts, we ask that the storm debris be separated into different piles. These piles are:

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO