Oregon State

Sandy mayor launches bid for Oregon governor

By Brittany Allen
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 8 days ago
Stan Pulliam declares intent to to make his candidacy official in the Republican primary.

It's official: Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is campaigning for the 2022 Republican nomination in the race to be governor.

Pulliam announced his gubernatorial candidacy Tuesday, Sept. 7, during a Meinig Memorial Park press conference. Candidates can file for the May 2022 primary election beginning Thursday, Sept. 9. The filing deadline is March 8, 2022.

Pulliam considers his involvement in spearheading the "Open Oregon" movement in January the impetus of his decision to explore running for governor. The "Open Oregon" movement encouraged businesses to reopen New Year's Day, under lesser COVID-19 restrictions than what was mandated at the time.

"Today, what began in a room full of owners of shuttered Main Street businesses, later joined by parents and neighbors of all backgrounds as an alliance of Oregonians ready to fight back, has grown into a movement that brings me here today," Pulliam said. "Today, I am announcing my candidacy for governor of Oregon."

"After exploring and seeing the groundswell of support we've gotten from financial contributions to volunteers and support, it's really been overwhelming for us to step into this race," Pulliam added.

This announcement has been live-streamed on Facebook at facebook.com/mayorstanpulliam .

About 35 local business owners, community members and families, as well as Pulliam's colleague Sandy City Councilor Carl Exner, were in attendance to support him.

"We will return the rule of law to our cities," Pulliam said. "We will defend our constitutional rights in the onslaught of executive orders. We will clean up our streets and hold criminals accountable. We will show gratitude for our Main Street small business owners and remove the painful and arbitrary rules and restrictions that have forced them to close. We will open our schools to students and prepare them for the real world. We will respect life and protect the unborn. We will enact policies that make Oregon affordable again. And, we will never apologize for being the greatest nation in the history of the world."

In the past, Pulliam has often vocally opposed decisions by Gov. Kate Brown during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking to local media like Pamplin Media Group and national programs like Lars Larson's radio show and Fox News' Fox & Friends to disparage Brown's attempts to slow spread of the novel coronavirus and question data the state used to justify business restrictions.

Pulliam has likewise criticized the leadership and management of Portland during the past year, saying the city "has become a national laughingstock of failed policies that have turned a once beautiful city into a graffiti covered war zone of boarded-up businesses, open drug use and skyrocketing violence."

More recently, Pulliam made a proposal to Sandy City Council that the city acquire three presidential statues from Portland, which were toppled last year by protestors.

"It is unconscionable that these symbols of virtue and American exceptionalism remain spray-painted and locked away because a handful of insurgent mischief makers have hijacked Oregon's largest city," Pulliam said. "We should celebrate the things that should be celebrated and learn from the things that shouldn't. A statue can do both."

Discussion of the proposal was tabled but is to be continued by the council at a later date.

"Our current governor has ruled with a cold smugness inside a bubble of the ruling elite and special interests that continue to craft backroom deals, ignore scientific evidence of lockdown effectiveness, and prioritize the wish lists of her campaign contributors," Pulliam said in April 2021. "Maybe it's time for a different approach. Maybe Oregon needs a mayor."

Pulliam's role as a locally elected official is what he feels sets his apart from other potential opponents. "I've had the responsibility of working with our local police and law enforcement, city growth and business climate," he explained. "I think the experience of serving on the front line has really prepared me to go down this path."

Since announcing his exploratory committee in April, Pulliam's team has raised $300,000 through a listening tour around the state; made volunteer support connections in all 36 counties and received 45 endorsements from current and former mayors, county commissioners, city councilors and school board members.

When asked how he intends to garner Democratic and bipartisan support, Pulliam said he sees a lot of "unity in local control and empowering local neighbors and parents alike to make the decisions that affect them most in their own communities."

"We've all made the decision — for the most part, for the same reasons — to live in the communities that we do," he added. "The decisions are best made by those of us that have stake in the game for our community's future."

Pulliam added that while it would be sad to leave the position of mayor of Sandy — "a position that I've enjoyed so much" — for office in Salem, he thinks "being governor of the state would allow me to do so much more."

"(I'd be able to so much) not just for my community of Sandy, but for all the communities like Sandy," he explained.

Pulliam plans to file with the Secretary of State as soon as possible and continue to tour the state in an effort to raise fund and support and also hear concerns of other Oregonians.

"I look around my hometown of Sandy and still recognize the Oregon from my childhood," said Pulliam. "I still believe in it. And as I've traveled the state, I've seen more places like Sandy. From Coos Bay to Baker City, and from Klamath Falls to Pendleton. It's time to unite our state and return Oregon to its former glory as a symbol of that pioneer spirit and freedom that compelled generations to make their way across the Oregon Trail."

Sandy Post

Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

Candidates ready to run for variety of offices as secretary of state opens public office filing windowOregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9. After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything. "Filings will start showing up on our website as they get approved and can be seen on our website under 'Who's Running for Office?'," Carla Axtman, communications...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

New U.S. attorney for Oregon will be nominated

U.S. senators, others nominate people to fill position left vacant by Billy Williams' resignation.Eight months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the Department of Justice is officially considering a nominee for the job of U.S. attorney for Oregon. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, appointed in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump, resigned Feb. 28 at Biden's request. Williams' tenure was marked by clashes with Portland and Bend officials over operations by federal officers in the cities. Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug has been in charge of the office over the past six months. Officially, candidates who want to be considered for the position can submit applications to a selection committee created by Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Among those under consideration are Deschutes County district attorney John Hummel, who has expressed interest in the position. Applicants should contact Elise Gaffney in Wyden's office at elise_gaffney@wyden.senate.gov by Sept. 30. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Clackamas Women's Services to honor heroes across county

Awards going to Sen. Rob Wagner, Sen. Kathleen Taylor, nurse Katie Schafer, Camp HOPE volunteer Mary KochClackamas Women's Services, Clackamas County's primary agency supporting those impacted by domestic and sexual violence, will host its annual Pathways Community Awards on Thursday to honor local heroes for their critical contributions towards breaking cycles of intrapersonal abuse. Community members can tune in to CWS's ceremony via livestream at 5:30 p.m. The link will be made available here shortly before the event begins. The one-hour program will include inspirational personal testimonies about lived experiences related to intrapersonal abuse, human resilience and community, with opportunities...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Public weighs in on redistricting â€” will it matter?

Legislative committees get an earful from skeptical citizens about proposed maps that sketch out congressional, state House and Senate changes.A video diaspora of lawmakers, an alphabet soup of proposals, echoing audio, dead air and a buzzer that cut off testimony at three minutes marked the first day of legislative hearings on 2021 redistricting plans Wednesday. The House and Senate redistricting committees held back-to-back-to-back hearings Wednesday to take online testimony on eight proposals for mapping out political districts to be used beginning in 2022. The start of what will be 12 public hearings could determine the electoral future of Oregon for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sandy Post

The Sandy community remembers Les Geren

Geren's Farm Supply co-owner, long-time Sandy Kiwanis Club member dies at 71The Sandy community mourns the death of local businessman and active volunteer Les Geren today and sends condolences to his wife and business partner Kathy Geren, daughter Roz Rushing and their family. Geren died Sunday, Sept. 12, after fighting an infection caused by flesh-eating bacteria for which he was hospitalized last week. Geren, 71, was well loved in the Sandy and Boring communities as co-owner of Geren's Farm Supply and as an active volunteer. Geren was born in Medford and grew up in Eagle Point. ...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

Meet Clackamas County clerk candidate Catherine McMullen

McMullen filed for the office of Clackamas County clerk Thursday, cheered on by a small group of supporters in attendance.West Linn resident Catherine McMullen filed for the office of Clackamas County clerk Thursday morning, Sept. 9, and is now set to begin campaigning for the May 2022 primary election. "Today is a big day, not just for the campaign, but for furthering democracy in Clackamas County," McMullen said in a statement. Clackamas County's clerk, a nonpartisan position held by Sherry Hall since 2003, is responsible for conducting elections and keeping public records. In a press release announcing McMullen's candidacy,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

COVID-19 update: County reaches peak case count

Cases remain on the rise as students return to in-person instruction countywide, the Public Health Division reports.As Clackamas County-area school districts return to in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year, COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a rate surpassing the original peak in December 2020. In the week between Sept. 1 and Sept. 7, 720 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county, with the current case count at 1,094 — the highest since the pandemic began in March 2020, the county's Public Health Division reported on Aug. 8. According to the report, positive cases among vaccinated county residents are...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Opinion: Redistricting is vital. Here's how to get involved.

State lawmaker Christine Drazan says Oregonians will need to speak up to ensure a fair redistricting process.In less than a month the Legislature is scheduled to finalize the redistricting process and Oregon's congressional and legislative districts could take on new boundaries. What exactly is redistricting? To put it simply, it's a constitutional obligation to rebalance political boundaries based on population from the U.S. Census. The Legislature is choosing who represents which voters. There are rules to follow for completing this process, and when the rules are ignored it is called gerrymandering. A report highlighted by Axios revealed...
POLITICS
Sandy Post

Governor: Curtailing school activities could speed drop in COVID-19 cases

'We're in a dire state, but I am seeing some signs that this is going to level out in the next week.'Schools should cancel or curtail some extracurricular activities to help Oregon maintain what appears to be the beginning of a decline from record high numbers of COVID-19 infections, Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, Sept. 7. Multiple forecasts during the past week showed a peak in the two-month surge of infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant. Hospitals remain nearly full and case reports are still twelve times what they were in early July. The fragile ebb in the...
EDUCATION
Sandy Post

Competing plans unveiled for legislative, congressional maps

Lawmakers see drafts and plan public hearings Sept. 8-13 before special session later this year.Democratic and Republican lawmakers have unveiled contrasting visions for Oregon's congressional and legislative districts in the next decade, as seen in newly released draft maps. The redistricting committees met jointly for 40 minutes on Friday, Sept. 3, to present maps that will be the focus of virtual public hearings starting Wednesday, Sept. 8. Alternative plans must be submitted by the close of business Sept. 8; they will be posted on the Oregon Legislature's website if they comply with redistricting standards set out by law. "I know...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Sandy Post

Trainor: Working Oregonians deserve bold action this Labor Day

Graham Trainor is president of the Oregon AFL-CIO, the statewide federation of labor unions representing more than 300,000 Oregonians.The stories have become so commonplace they often go unnoticed. We know through newspapers, television, and social media that we are in a crisis. We see it on the masked faces of children in school, unsure that another way of life is possible. We see it in full emergency rooms, beds rolled into hallways, and ambulances told to go somewhere else. We see it in the shadows beneath the eyes of workers toiling long hours for supremely profitable corporations, no longer given...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Indigenous practice could be key to taming wildfires

Controlled burns have proven effective in combating wildfires, both before the Oregon Trail and in modern times. For Indigenous tribes in the Pacific Northwest, fire has always been a part of the landscape. Klamath Tribal Council Chairman Don Gentry says his ancestors learned that low-intensity fires caused by lightning storms helped regenerate plant species and thin out excess growth in the forests. So tribes like the Klamath started to use fire as a tool to not only stimulate plant growth, but manage the forests by clearing out the excess flammable plants that make the forests prime for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sandy Post

Case dismissed for charity owner who allegedly breached contracts

Northwest Giving Hope owner Corey Stark is banned from charitable solicitations in Oregon following a settlement.On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge Michael C. Wetzel dismissed a legal case against Corey Stark, founder of the now-dissolved Northwest Giving Hope Foundation. Stark was on trial for allegedly failing to honor the financial terms of multiple service contracts between him and his customers. The case was dismissed following a settlement reached Aug. 2 between Stark and Oregon Attorney General Ellen F. Rosenblum prohibiting Stark from several actions — including soliciting money or contributions through his foundation or any other charitable...
OREGON CITY, OR
Sandy Post

Oregon sets grim one-day record for COVID cases

With 20 new deaths, the coronavirus now has claimed the lives of 3,115 people in Oregon. Oregon set a grim new record on Thursday, Aug. 27, with 3,207 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths. That eclipsed the record of 2,971 new cases set Aug. 19, as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to sweep the state. COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of 3,115 Oregonians. The new cases include 243 patients in Multnomah County; 227 in Washington County; and 187 in Clackamas County. Other major hotspots include 313 in Jackson County and 317 in...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Perry: Instead of high graduation standards, lawmakers give out participation trophies

Micah Perry is a program assistant for external affairs at Portland's Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon's free-market public policy research organization. In this summer's Olympic Games, Oregon natives Kim Hill and Ryan Crouser showed up, pushed themselves, and earned gold medals. Those medals have meaning — to them, to their team, and to their country. You don't get that kind of meaning with a participation trophy. It's too bad the state's governor and legislature seem to disagree. On July 14, Gov. Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 744 into law, which allows Oregon students to graduate from high school without having...
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Do-it-yourself political redistricting lights up Oregon

Shall we play a game? State lets amateurs draw their own dream maps based on U.S. Census numbers.It's a new video game that comes with a big prize. It's not streaming on Twitch or play on an Xbox console. It's on OLIS, which is not a gaming company, but the Oregon Legislative Information System. The point of the game is to design a new political map of Oregon — a patchwork of blue and red. The grand prize is political sway in Oregon for the next 10 years. Normally this once-a-decade resizing of political districts has the Legislature drawing maps, the...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

No particular harbor

Outlook, Sandy Post and Estacada News Managing Editor and reporter Anne Endicott says 'farewell' after 23 years. Spending more than two decades as a journalist is sort of like being a passenger on a cruise ship. There's anticipation of seeing new places; excitement to meet new people; and an opportunity to expand one's horizons with new experiences. I'm not exactly dropping anchor after the Wednesday, Aug. 25, edition of the Outlook, Sandy Post and Estacada News, I'm simply setting sail on another adventure — retirement. DH (Dear Husband) retired nine years ago and has made a life of leisure look...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

Gomez: Donâ€™t devalue Oregonâ€™s high school diplomas

Jessica Gomez of Medford is a candidate for governor in the Republican primary.In Oregon, misplaced priorities have dropped our state to near bottom nationally, in terms of education outcomes. The recent decision to no longer verify that Oregon high school graduates can read, write, or perform arithmetic at high school level farther diminishes the value of Oregon's high school diploma. Awarding a high school diploma regardless of academic success sends a powerful message to students, parents, teachers and employers that failure is an option in Oregon's public schools. Although this new policy is advertised as a temporary response to inadequate distance learning...
MEDFORD, OR
Sandy Post

Redistricting 'road show' hearings will be held virtually because of COVID-19

Each hearing will discuss congressional districts and House and Senate legislative districtsPolitical redistricting hearings around the state next month have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, legislative leaders announced Monday, Aug. 23. The House and Senate redistricting committees had announced a series of hearings beginning Sept. 8 in Bend. Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, lawmakers will conduct the hearings virtually. "This will ensure a safe, transparent process where Oregonians from every community can make their voice heard and provide input on Oregon's next set of legislative and congressional maps," House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, and Senate President...
PORTLAND, OR
