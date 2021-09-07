Ardoin requests rescheduling for Fall 2021 elections

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is requesting that this years Fall elections be rescheduled.

On Tuesday, Ardoin met with Governor Edwards and requested that the Governor reschedule the October 9 election for November 13 and the November 13 election for December 11. His concerns stem from the impact of Ida and the deadlines for elections quickly approaching.

“With a number of deadlines forthcoming, such as voter registration deadlines, and early voting set to commence in less than three weeks, I am calling on Governor Edwards to approve rescheduling the October 9 and November 13 elections,” Secretary Ardoin said. “A number of issues stemming from Hurricane Ida’s devastation, including questions about nursing home operations, postal service delivery, extensive power outages, polling location damages, and election commissioners and staff members still displaced, would make holding the election on its original dates virtually impossible without impairing the integrity of the election.”

A number of local election officials and civic groups have expressed support for rescheduling the October 9 and November 13 elections.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Edwards stated he would be making a decision on the rescheduling in the near future.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel