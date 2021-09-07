CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Governor: Curtailing school activities could speed drop in COVID-19 cases

By Gary A. Warner/Oregon Capital Bureau
The Times
The Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8bUv_0bpFBKir00 'We're in a dire state, but I am seeing some signs that this is going to level out in the next week.'

Schools should cancel or curtail some extracurricular activities to help Oregon maintain what appears to be the beginning of a decline from record high numbers of COVID-19 infections, Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Multiple forecasts during the past week showed a peak in the two-month surge of infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant. Hospitals remain nearly full and case reports are still twelve times what they were in early July.

The fragile ebb in the worst of the crisis will be challenged by the flood of schoolchildren returning to class. "It is with mixed emotions that we are welcoming our kids back to school at this time," Brown told reporters during a morning press call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259ong_0bpFBKir00 Brown was joined by health and education officials to announce additional, voluntary efforts to go along with the mandatory vaccination of school employees and mask mandates for students and staff. The state will issue School Health Advisories on a regular basis. The first one asks schools to cancel or curtail extracurricular activities through a least Oct. 1. Back-to-school events should be done online, if possible. Schools should also hold as much activity outdoors as possible, including school meals and physical education classes.

"The safety protocols put in place by your school not only make it safer for everyone, but they also help ensure that our kids actually get to stay in school," said Colt Gill, Oregon Education Department director.

While children can get ill from COVID-19, they rarely get severely sick, Gill said. But they can bring the infections home with them and spread it to at-risk people such as the elderly and immunocompromised.

Round-Up rides again

Brown confirmed her order for mandatory vaccinations, saying that staff who are not fully vaccinated cannot have contact with students or other school employees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26S7nJ_0bpFBKir00 Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state's epidemiologist, said the Oregon Health Authority was looking into an 8.8% increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections in Marion County.

The uptick comes as the Oregon State Fair in Salem has just concluded. Brown had ordered that crowded outdoor events have mandatory masking rules, but television reports from the fair showed the majority of those inside were not wearing masks.

The rules are also in place for the Pendleton Round-Up, which begins Sept. 11 in Umatilla County. Brown said she hope fair organizers would follow state rules and venues that violated the rule could face state sanctions. She said she hoped attendees will wear masks and be aware of social distancing and other ways to prevent getting or spreading the virus.

"Let 'er buck,' Brown said, using the Round-Up's signature saying.

Brown has attended the Round-Up in prior years and even rode a horse in the parade. She did not go to the state fair and will not be in Pendleton next week out of concern for "public spread" of the virus.

State forecasts

Major public health forecasts indicated for the first time in early September that the top of the spike may have been reached. The growth in infections may have peaked as early as Aug. 25 in Oregon, according to the widely followed COVID-19 monitoring and forecasting of The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

Oregon Health & Science University forecasted that hospitalizations for COVID-19 were expected to peak at an estimated 1,208 patients on Monday, Sept. 6. Tuesday's OHA report showed 1,140 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, down from 1,172 reported on Friday.

"We're in a dire state, but I am seeing some signs that this is going to level out in the next week," said Dr. Peter Graven, the lead forecaster, in a statement accompanying the Sept. 2 report.

The OHSU model showed that with current mask usage and other safeguards, cases would drop back to pre-surge levels of under 200 hospitalizations by the last two weeks in October. If the trendline continued, the number of hospitalizations statewide could be under a dozen by mid-December. The next OHSU forecast is due Thursday.

The World Health Organization said last week that the delta variant wave worldwide had started to fall, with the United States somewhat behind Europe and other regions.

The trends won't be known for sure until additional reports during the next week show the drop continuing.

Deaths on the rise

Sidelinger said an increase in voluntary mask-wearing and other efforts to slow transmission of COVID-19 could shorten the timeline for getting to a lower level. On the flip side, if people drop safeguards too early, it could push the recovery into November and closer to impacting the winter holidays.

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, with the possibility of new variants as long as large numbers of people worldwide remain unvaccinated. Once it infects someone, the virus can mutate within its host, and release a variant of the original infection.

"This is a crisis that is largely being driven by people who have not yet been vaccinated," said Sidelinger.

As of Tuesday, there have been 221.5 million cases and more than 4.58 million deaths worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. More than 5.37 million people worldwide are expected to die of COVID-19 by Dec. 1, according to a the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The United States last week passed 40 million reported cases and deaths are at 649,271, according to Johns Hopkins. IHMA projects 751,417 deaths by Dec. 1.

As of Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 3,326 deaths from COVID-19 during the pandemic. IHME projects 4,619 deaths in Oregon by Dec. 1.

Johns Hopkins said its survey of state and local health agencies showed that 44,558 vaccine doses were administered nationwide Monday. More than 176 million people are fully vaccinated, about 51 % of the U.S. population.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that the spike has peaked in the United States. The average daily new cases of 131,135 is down 12% from two weeks ago. The analysis showed that Oregon had dropped 33% during the same period.

gwarner@eomediagroup.com

SIDEBAR

The Oregon Department of Education suggests families should check their school's website or the state's "Ready Schools, Safe Learners" website at https://www.oregon.gov/ode/readyschools/Pages/default.aspx

{loadposition sub-article-02}

RELATED STORIES

- Rising delta variant tosses wrench into stateâ€™s COVID fight

- Multnomah County urges indoor mask wearing

- Tootie Smith condemns mandatory masks, vaccinations

- COVID-exhausted Oregon swamped by virus surge

- Delta variant invades county

- School district pushing back against new mask mandate

- Delta Variant: The Most Dangerous Form of Covid-19

- Governor orders teachers, school staff to get COVID vaccine

- Want to protect our real heroes? Get a COVID vaccine

- Delta variant concerns locals

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

KU students, faculty call for mandate on COVID-19 vaccines

LAWRENCE — University of Kansas students, faculty and staff members called on administrators to mandate vaccines on campus during a rally Sunday, expressing concerns about the ongoing surge of the delta variant of COVID-19. Nearly 40 people gathered at the university’s Wescoe Beach to push back on the administration’s reluctance to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine for individuals on campus this year. The rally was hosted by the Vaccinate KU coalition, which formed this summer with a Change.org petition urging KU to require vaccines. The petition has garnered 1,118 signatures since it was posted on July 18.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Great Bend Tribune

Schools deal with COVID-19 cases

St. John-Hudson USD 350 schools are closed this week due to the increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and the shortage of staff and available substitutes. The district office posted a notification Sunday on Facebook. There will be no remote learning during this time and meals will not be served...
GREAT BEND, KS
ABC 4

LIST: Utah schools with the highest number of active COVID-19 cases

(ABC4) – It has now been a week since Labor Day weekend, a time when many health officials worried Utah would see a spike in COVID-19 cases. Since then Utah has recorded over 7,500 COVID-19 cases, many among school-aged children. On Monday, the Utah Department of Health reported 935 new...
UTAH STATE
Metro News

W.Va. schools: 86 outbreaks, two county closures, 53 county mask mandates

There are now 86 covid-19 outbreaks in West Virginia schools, a state Department of Education official told lawmakers this morning. Two counties have had to close for in-classroom learning, at least for the time being, said Michele Blatt, assistant state superintendent. Calhoun County went to remote learning last week and...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tootie Smith
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Kate Brown
Petersburg Pilot

Two active COVID-19 cases

Two active cases of COVID-19 were reported in Petersburg on Wednesday according to the Petersburg Medical Center's COVID-19 Dashboard. The state of Alaska's statewide alert level has remained high as hospitals continue to grapple with limited ICU availability as cases rise. From September 3 through September 6, 2,148 new cases...
ALASKA STATE
harrodsburgherald.com

With COVID-19 Cases Escalating, Governor Calls Special Session

With COVID-19 cases exploding across Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear has called lawmakers to Frankfort to extend the pandemic state of emergency. “This is one of the most dangerous times we’ve experienced this entire pandemic, with the delta variant burning through Kentucky and taking more of our loved ones and neighbors,” Gov. Beshear said in a press release. “It’s also overwhelming more and more of our hospitals and shutting down our schools. We need as many tools as possible to fight this deadly surge in order to save lives, keep our children in school and keep our economy churning.”
MERCER COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#School Health Advisories#The Oregon State Fair#Oha#Ohsu
Morning Sun

Michigan reports 31 new COVID-19 school outbreaks as daily cases drop

Michigan public health officials confirmed Tuesday an additional 6,313 COVID-19 cases and 29 virus deaths. Those cumulative totals represent testing data collected Saturday through Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) publishes new case, death, and vaccination numbers every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Of the 29 deaths...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kmmo.com

SALINE COUNTY’S ACTIVE COVID-19 CASE COUNT DROPS SLIGHTLY

The active case count of COVID-19 has dropped slightly since the last update in Saline County. According to the health department’s dashboard, as of Tuesday, September 7, there were 126 active cases, down from 134 on Sunday, September 5. There have been 73 COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
alabamanews.net

Autauga County Schools: Another Drop in Weekly COVID-19 Cases

The Autauga County school system has posted weekly COVID-19 case updates as of September 10. The school system reports 164 cases among students and staff. The week before, it was 298, and the week before that, it was 321 cases. Cases per school (cases for prior two weeks in parentheses):
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
47
Followers
587
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy