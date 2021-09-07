Discover the beauty and taste of spaghetti squash

While strolling through the Urban Harvest farmers market one morning, I was excited to spot something I had never cooked or tasted before. A farmer with a few large, ripe yellow spaghetti squashes called me over and persuaded me to buy them, even though I told him I was going to be out of town for the next week or two. “They will be fine in your refrigerator for a few weeks. You can cook them when you come back.” He was right.