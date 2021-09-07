Travelin’ this lonesome road: Jeremy Garrett of The Infamous Stringdusters

With its latest album release, “A Tribute to Bill Monroe,” The Infamous Stringdusters pay homage to the long gone, yet dearly beloved “Father of Bluegrass” himself. And it’s quite poignant in doing so, seeing as the Dusters are one of the current torchbearers of that “high, lonesome sound.” It’s a torch also blazing bright and radiant in the hands of the group’s 21st century contemporaries, including the likes of Billy Strings, Greensky Bluegrass, Steep Canyon Rangers and Molly Tuttle.