The Saints Foundation of Shawnee Community College announces the retirement of Gene Honn, and searches for its new Executive Director
ULLIN, IL – Today, the Saints Foundation announced that the nonprofit organization’s Executive Director, Gene Honn, retired August 31, 2021, starting a leadership transition process over the next month. “Shawnee Community College has benefitted from Gene’s expertise and collegial generosity. The Saints Foundation board, faculty and students of the College,...shawneecc.edu
