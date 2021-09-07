Ja’Sir Taylor, Jasheen Davis Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

Two Wake Forest players have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their efforts in taking down the Old Dominion Monarchs last Friday 42-10. Senior DB Ja’Sir Taylor earned ACC Specialist of the Week honors, taking his FIRST EVER kick return 99 yards to the house for a touchdown. He is currently the only player in the NCAA with a kickoff return for a touchdown, and he leads the nation in yards per return with 99. The touchdown was Wake Forest’s first kick return TD since Donavon Greene took one back against Campbell last season, and the first kick return TD against an FBS opponent since Kevin Marion housed one against UNC all the way back in 2007.