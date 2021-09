SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) -The Lowcountry Council of Governments is looking for input for the future of transportation in the Lowcountry. A public meeting was held Wednesday night to get input from the four county region on transportation in the region. The four counties this plan will cover are Hampton, Colleton, Jasper and Beaufort counties. This input will help to identify transportation needs for the next 20 years. The event was open to in person attendees and virtual ones through a zoom meeting.

TRAFFIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO