Exclusive Preview Pages from Olivia Stephens’ New Graphic Novel ARTIE AND THE WOLF MOON

By Derek Anderson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtist Olivia Stephens' young adult werewolf graphic novel Artie and the Wolf Moon is now available from Graphic Universe in paperback, hardcover, and eBook, and we've been provided with exclusive preview pages to share with Daily Dead readers!. You can check out our exclusive preview pages below, and to learn...

