Exclusive Preview Pages from Olivia Stephens’ New Graphic Novel ARTIE AND THE WOLF MOON

Have you got graphic novels inside you, just bursting to find a home? Then this is definitely for you. Twenty years ago, Janna Morishima began her career in publishing as the assistant to creative director David Saylor at Scholastic. Two years later, she co-founded the Graphix imprint with Saylor and editor Sheila Keenan, to publish graphic novels for kids, and helped to bring Raina Telgemeier and Jeff Smith's Bone to its inaugural list. That line has gone on to become 40% of the US bookstore market for comic books. In 2007, she left Scholastic to helm the Kids Group at Diamond Book Distributors, where she worked with publishers like Marvel, Oni, Image, and Dark Horse and helped launch Francoise Mouly's Toon Books. Since then Janna's reputation has grown, as the kind of agent who can get a graphic novel sold, so there may be a few more this time. Earlier this year, she launched Janna Co., a literary and illustration agency specializing in children's and YA graphic novelists and visual storytellers. Bleeding Cool reported on two of her recent sales, Andi Watson's Punicorn being sold to Clarion, and Shauna J. Grant's Mimi & Penelope to Scholastic. and Debbie Fong's debut graphic novel Next Stop to Random House Graphic.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 23 HOURS AGO