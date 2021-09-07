Tales of Arise Gets New Trailers Showing Story & Gameplay Ahead of Release

ILMxLAB released a brand new extended trailer today for Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge as the Last Call chapter is about to come out. This trailer will give you a little bit of everything as you get a better idea about the story where you'll be in search of an ancient relic. You're also introduced to the cash of characters, which includes Hondo Ohnaka voiced by Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog), along with Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, Dreamgirls, Them) as Neeva, Daman Mills (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Final Fantasy VII Remake) as Lt. Gauge, Darin DePaul (Overwatch, Final Fantasy XV) as mobster Boggs Triff, and assassin droid IG-88 voiced by Rhys Darby (Yes Man, Flight of the Conchords). Along with previous characters Ady Sun'Zee (Ellie Araiza), and familiar Star Wars characters like R2-D2 and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse), Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), Lens Kamo (Karla Crome), and Baron Yasto Attsmun (Mark Rolston). Enjoy the trailer below as the new content will be released on September 16th.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO