Tales of Arise Gets New Trailers Showing Story & Gameplay Ahead of Release

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait for the next chapter of the popular Tales of JRPG series is almost over, and Bandai Namco has released new trailers to celebrate Tales of Arise. We get two different trailers, one for Japan and another for the west, showing both gameplay features and cutscenes, including the traditionally beautiful ones animated by Ufotable.

