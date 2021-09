From the back, the girl in front of me in the corner shop queue looked like every other schoolgirl. The white shirt crumpled and untucked on one side at the end of a long day in the classroom; the grey skirt hiked up as far as regulations would allow. Then she turned, a pack of Skittles in her hand, and I sucked in a breath. Because it wasn’t a child’s face I was looking at or even a teenager’s, but an Instagram face, a Love Island face, complete with heavy ‘microbladed’ brows and bruised and bloated lips. A face that, by the age of 15 or 16, had already been desecrated by cosmetic surgery.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO