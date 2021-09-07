CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World War 2 Shooter Hell Let Loose Coming to Consoles Next Month

By Austin Fern
cogconnected.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe squad-based 50 vs. 50 WW2 FPS Hell Let Loose is coming to next-gen consoles on October 5. The game will feature cross-play functionality between the two console platforms and deploy a front-line experience of the Western Front across ten maps and two distinctive game modes: Offensive and Warfare. Pre-orders...

