World War 2 Shooter Hell Let Loose Coming to Consoles Next Month

King Art Games have announced today that they will be releasing Iron Harvest Complete Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X. This specific version is pretty much what you would suspect it to be, as it contains the previously released Rusviet Revolution and Operation Eagle DLC add-ons to make it a complete content package (so far). The game will also come with the next update that brings a new multiplayer map, a new buildable defensive structure, quality of life enhancements, and a number of bug fixes, tweaks, and adjustments to the RTS title that PC players have already had fixed. This edition will be released on October 26th, 2021 to celebrate the one-year anniversary of this game's debut. You can read a little bit more about it below along with info on the game's soundtrack, and you can check out a trailer showing everything off.

