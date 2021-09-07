Turn-Based Roguelike Crown Trick Out Today on PS4 and Xbox One

PS4 is losing a console exclusive to Xbox next week, or more specifically, to Xbox One, though the game will be playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Unlike Xbox, which struggled to develop compelling exclusive games for Xbox One, Sony delivered a variety of not just great games, but some generation-defining titles as well, most of which were exclusive to its last-gen PlayStation machine. These PS4 exclusives include God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, The Last of Us Part 2, Death Stranding, and Horizon Zero Dawn. None of these games are coming to Xbox One, and they never will as they are first-party releases. That said, Omen of Sorrow -- a non-first-party PS4 exclusive -- is coming to Xbox One on September 15. According to developer AOne Games and publisher Eastasiasoft, the horror fighting game will be available at 20 percent off during its first two weeks of release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO