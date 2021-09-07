CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turn-Based Roguelike Crown Trick Out Today on PS4 and Xbox One

By Austin Fern
cogconnected.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe turn-based roguelike Crown Trick is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One today. The game released last year on PC and the Nintendo Switch. Engaging strategic gameplay: Monsters and traps move only when the player moves; carefully thought-out strategies are key to escaping the labyrinthine dungeon. Fight how you...

cogconnected.com

