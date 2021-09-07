CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Congress Stuck Between a Rock and a Hard Place on Raising Debt Limit

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats and Republicans will start what could become a monumental game of chicken this month over raising the limit on U.S. government borrowing, as Congress attempts to avert an historic debt default. Leaders of the Democratic-led Senate and House of Representatives are expected to force votes to...

money.usnews.com

Shore News Network

‘Do You Guys Think I’m Bluffing?’: McConnell Doubles Down Against Debt Ceiling Raise As Congress Barrels Toward Government Shutdown

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday doubled down on Republican opposition to raising the debt ceiling, instead saying that Democrats were solely responsible for increasing it given their control of Congress and the White House. “Let me make it perfectly clear,” McConnell told Punchbowl News. “The country must never default....
AFP

Republicans withhold support for US debt ceiling increase

Republican leaders in Congress on Tuesday continued to withhold support for efforts by the Democratic majority to increase the US debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned last week that the government will run out of money next month unless lawmakers take action, and banking groups have urged Congress to move to prevent "irreparable harm" to the US economy. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy called for raising the debt ceiling in an interview with CNBC. "I think it's scary for consumer confidence and for confidence in US businesses and potential credit ratings if we don't make sure that we raise that debt ceiling," Jassy said. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), American Bankers Association and other industry groups said in a letter to congressional leaders that defaulting "on our existing obligations would be irresponsible and do irreparable harm to the US economy and taxpayers."
State
Washington State
erienewsnow.com

Senate leaders spar over raising the debt ceiling

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The debate over the debt ceiling is heating up again on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers are facing another key deadline in just a few weeks. As congressional Democrats forge ahead on their proposed $3.5 trillion spending plan to shore up the nation’s social safety net, a new challenge: to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its debt, and to avoid a government shutdown by the end of the month.
Pat Toomey
Chuck Schumer
Donald Trump
CBS News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns Congress it needs to raise or suspend the debt ceiling as U.S. government is poised to run out of cash

As the U.S. government gets closer to being unable to pay its bills, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday urged Congress to act quickly to raise or suspend the debt limit. The divided Congress faces a growing list of urgent matters when it returns from recess later this month, but Democratic leaders said they must address the debt limit.
NBC News

Debt limit showdown in Congress looms ahead of October deadline

WASHINGTON — Congress is headed for a high-stakes showdown over the debt ceiling as the Treasury Department says the U.S. government will run out of money to pay its bills next month. In a letter to congressional leaders Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of a likely mid-October deadline to...
marijuanadoctors.com

Congress Hits Head on Debt Ceiling: Cannabis Taxes to the Rescue?

Congress Hits Head on Debt Ceiling: Cannabis Taxes to the Rescue?. Updated on September 9, 2021. Medical content reviewed by Dr. Joseph Rosado, MD, M.B.A, Chief Medical Officer. Is the opposition to federally legalized cannabis based on moral opposition? The U.S. government has been studying the impact of cannabis legalization...
Axios

Democrats plot debt-limit options

Democratic leadership in the House and Senate are working on a short-term funding bill — which needs to pass before Oct. 1 to avoid a government shutdown — that includes a debt-limit increase. Why it matters: The country will default on its debt in October for the first time in...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Schumer and McConnell dig in on the debt ceiling

Lots of news this afternoon. Get used to it. It will be like this all month. Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER spoke on the Senate floor earlier today. Highlights:. — Reconciliation update: Schumer says committees in the House and Senate will indeed meet their Wednesday deadline for having legislative text. The next step is for chairs to brief the entire caucus, which will offer feedback.
The Independent

If Amy Coney Barrett means what she just said, she should resign from the Supreme Court right now

While speaking at a lecture hosted by the University of Lousville’s McConnell Center, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed faux concern over the American public’s belief that the highest court in the country has become partisan. After she was introduced by the Republican Senate Minority Leader and proud partisan goblin Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and no, even Veep writers couldn’t have made this mess up — Barrett said justices should be “hyper-vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” She went on to insist that “judicial philosophies are not...
Arkansas Online

Debt ceiling near, Yellen tells Congress

WASHINGTON -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress on Wednesday that the U.S. government is likely set to breach the debt ceiling some time in October, and she said lawmakers should not be "waiting until the last minute" to address the risk. Yellen's missive threatened to turn up the political...
POLITICO

Cruz set to filibuster any Democratic attempt to raise debt limit

Senate conservatives will filibuster any attempt to raise the debt ceiling that they can, closing off one of Democrats’ pathways to avoiding a U.S. default later this fall. While the GOP has vowed it won't give Democrats the affirmative votes they need to raise the borrowing limit, the party could theoretically decline to filibuster a debt bill, allowing Democrats to increase the nation's credit cap with a simple majority vote in the Senate. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said in an interview that he won’t allow that to happen, echoing his party's growing insistence that default be avoided along party lines using the budget reconciliation process — a tactic Democratic leaders have thus far eschewed.
