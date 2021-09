NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reports one boating-related death and five serious injury incidents occurred over Labor Day Weekend. Jose Alatorre, 40, of Smyrna, died Saturday evening on Percy Priest Lake in Rutherford County. TWRA says Alatorre and a 6-year-old girl, believed to be his daughter, fell off a jet ski.