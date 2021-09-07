Today in Supreme Court History: September 7, 1958

From today's Eighth Circuit decision in Nunes v. Lizza, written by Judge Steven Colloton and joined by Chief Judges Lavenski Smith and Judge Ralph Erickson:. Representative Nunes has been a Member of Congress since 2003, and he serves as the Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He worked on his family's farm in California as a child, and later owned farmland with his brother. In 2006, the Nunes family sold its farmland in California, and the Congressman's parents and brother moved to Sibley, Iowa, where his father purchased a dairy farm, NuStar Farms. According to the complaint, the farm is operated by the Congressman's family without his involvement, and the Congressman has no financial interest in the farm.
