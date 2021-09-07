Today in Supreme Court History: September 7, 1958

On Friday, the Fifth Circuit decided Whole Woman's Health v. Jackson. The panel ruled that suit was not proper against the state court judges, and the individual defendant. At this point, I think Whole Woman's Health is out of luck. There is no chance for en banc review of this interim ruling. And there are not five votes for shadow docket relief. The panel ordered oral argument at the next available panel. It is not clear which panel will hear that case. But given this interim decision, I think the law of the case would go against Whole Woman's Health. And certiorari from that decision will linger for some time.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO