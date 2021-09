LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported more than 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the past four days, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,356 new cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 13.74% on Tuesday. There are currently 2,353 Kentuckians hospitalized with virus-related issues.