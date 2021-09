Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer details have leaked surrounding the create-a-class features of the final game. Just below, you can check out a 10-minute YouTube video explaining all the new details that've been pulled out of the recent Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha, which ran exclusively for PlayStation players over the last few days. It turns out some players managed to get an accidental sneak peak at how the create-a-class feature in Vanguard is going to work, when the final game launches later this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO