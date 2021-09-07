Fleur de Pensacola Announces Agape Love for Art: A Virtual Auction Benefit

Fleur de Pensacola announces a virtual auction event to benefit Bridging the Gap & Montclair Elementary School. Bridging the Gap is a ministry that serves our neighbors without homes every Thursday evening under the Lee Street bridge. They serve rain or shine, and have continued serving the most vulnerable in our community throughout the Pandemic. The auction proceeds will also benefit Montclair Elementary, which is a safe haven for children that often struggle with poverty and traumatic lives.