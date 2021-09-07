CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pensacola, FL

Fleur de Pensacola Announces Agape Love for Art: A Virtual Auction Benefit

By Pulse Staff
thepulsepensacola.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFleur de Pensacola announces a virtual auction event to benefit Bridging the Gap & Montclair Elementary School. Bridging the Gap is a ministry that serves our neighbors without homes every Thursday evening under the Lee Street bridge. They serve rain or shine, and have continued serving the most vulnerable in our community throughout the Pandemic. The auction proceeds will also benefit Montclair Elementary, which is a safe haven for children that often struggle with poverty and traumatic lives.

thepulsepensacola.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Society
Pensacola, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Pensacola, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auctions#Charity#Montclair Elementary#Greek#Covid#Ps Cobia Photography

Comments / 0

Community Policy